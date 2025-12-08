Pukkila takes over from Charise Bristow, who assumed the role in 2023.

Pukkila is a familiar face in Australian motorsport, having most recently worked with Porsche as its motorsport operations manager.

She is already a part of the SRO Motorsports Australia team as the Monochrome GT4 Australia category manager, a role that she will continue in.

“I am excited at the opportunity to take on the Series Manager role for GT World Challenge Australia and look forward to the challenge that comes with it,” said Pukkila.

“Working alongside with Charise this year in my role has been incredible and I am hopeful of continuing the outstanding work she has done over the past two seasons. I am confident that I can build on the strong foundation she has created.

“The category is certainly on an upward trajectory with a lot of potential, and I am thrilled to now be part of it – I am looking forward to playing a role in its continued development and being a trusted contact for the teams and drivers.”

Pukkila officially begins her tenure as GT World Challenge Australia category manager later this month.

“We are more than pleased to have Matleena step into the Category Manager for GT World Challenge Australia and we are excited to see her excel in the 2026 season and beyond,” said Ben McMellan, SRO Motorsports Australia CEO.

“With her GT4 Australia and Bathurst 12 Hour role experience, Matleena’s remarkable ability to lead and her existing relationships with the current crop of GT World Challenge Australia teams and drivers, so it was an obvious choice to have her replace Charise.

“Through working closely with Charise after taking on the role of category manager for GT4 this year, Matleena has proved that she is highly capable of holding this position and I have no doubt that she will do a stellar job and it will be a seamless transition.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to thank Charise on behalf of SRO Motorsports Australia for her incredible work and commitment to GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, and wish her all the very best for the future.”

GT World Challenge Australia AWS begins 2026 at the Shannons SpeedSeries GT Festival Phillip Island on March 27-29.