New Zealand’s colloquially known “summer series” will begin on October 31-November 2 at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

Some broadcast details for the six-part series have been confirmed, with coverage in New Zealand moving to Sky Sport and streaming service Sky Sport Now.

A strong, Australian-specific broadcast details is expected to be announced next week. Internationally, motorsport.tv will also host the broadcast.

Coverage will also be provided across the NextGen NZ Championship YouTube channel and Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand YouTube channel.

Rust and Craill will be joined by racer Ronan Murphy, son of four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, as well as former V8 SuperTourers driver Andrew Waite.

“We’re proud to confirm our partnership with the home of live sport on New Zealand television, Sky Sport NZ,” said head of broadcast, David Tunnicliffe.

“Their commitment to the championship is a vote of confidence in the Repco NextGen NZ Championship and the quality broadcast product we showcased throughout the debut season last summer – which will only get better this year.

“Coverage on Sky Sport will be coupled with global coverage via a new YouTube channel and motorsport.tv.

“Our on-air team is the best in the business and we’re excited about what we have planned for this summer.”

The NextGen NZ Championship is headlined by the four-part Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy across January and February.

Support categories at selected events include the Bridgestone GR86 Championship, Summerset GT New Zealand, and the new-for-2025 TA2 New Zealand Championship.

Other categories include the Porsche Racing Series New Zealand, GTRNZ, NAPA Central Muscle Cars, NAPA Auto Parts NZ Formula Ford Championship, and Nexen Tyre Mazda Racing Super Series.

2025/2026 Repco NextGen NZ Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – October 31-November 2

Round 2 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11 (CTFROT)

Round 3 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18 (CTFROT)

Round 4 – Teretonga Park* – January 23-25 (CTFROT)

Round 5 – Highlands Motorsport Park (70th New Zealand Grand Prix) – January 30-February 1 (CTFROT)

Round 6 – Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon – February 27-March 1