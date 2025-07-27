Driving for Gomersall Motorsport in a Mercedes previously, Camilleri switched to a new Ford Mustang and opted to start the one-hour race on slick tyres.

The Silver class driver resumed in third place and was able to chase down and pass the wet tyre-shod Nash Morris/Zoe Woods TekworkX Porsche 718 Cayman in drying conditions to take a 25.8s victory.

Silver class teams filled the top six places with third going to Rylan Gray and George Miedecke (Mustang), also on wet tyres. Then came Jarrod Hughes and Summer Rintoule (Mercedes-AMG) ahead of Cody Burcher/Tim Leahey (BMW M4 G82), and Tim Hayman/Max Geoghegan (McLaren Artura).

In seventh position was Peter Lawrence (BMW) who not only won his first ever race but also took the Am class honours. After a spin at Turn 3 on the second lap by Dean Campbell, he and Cameron Crick (Mustang) fought back to eighth and first in Silver Am. They finished 1.5s ahead of class rivals Ryder Quinn/Steve Jakic (BMW).

With rain falling as they gridded up, five teams elected to switch to wets on the formation lap. Miedecke led the first lap after pole sitter Geoghegan had a half lose at the first corner and dropped to sixth.

Woods passed Miedecke on Lap 3 and proceeded to build a good lead until the Safety Car emerged with the Glenn Nirwan/Zac Soutar McLaren spun at Turn 2 and the Jamie Arratoon Mercedes was also off the track there.

The race resumed with Woods again able to pull away from Miedecke, Geoghegan, Camilleri and Am driver Glenn Walker in his wet tyred BMW M4 F82.

The next safety car came with Mark Griffith (Mercedes) briefly stranded on the back straight, and just after the compulsory pit window opened. The safety car appeared in front of Walker who was the only non-pitter. When he did take his stop, it left the top five almost a lap ahead of the rest due to the position of the safety car.

In that lead group was the Aaron Cameron/Ryan Hansford Mustang which was a formation lap pit stopper for wets. But the Mustang crew received a drive through penalty for undercutting the timed stop.

The Silver Am combination ultimately finished 16th behind second in AM Nathan Callaghan/Chris Lillis (Porsche), Silver Am Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall, Am drivers Shane Smollen (Porsche) and Jacob Lawrence (BMW) and Silver class Nathan Morcom/Lachlan Hennock (McLaren).