Paired with Elliott Skeer and Adam Adelson in the #120 Porsche 911, the trio finished fourth in class and 16th overall.

Gold class honours went the way of Max Verstappen’s team Verstappen.com Racing driven by Thierry Vermeulen, Chris Lulham, and Harry King.

RESULTS: CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa

The four-time F1 world champion’s Aston Martin Vantage run by 2 Seas Motorsport finished ninth overall, beating the #58 Garage 59 McLaren 720S by a lap.

The #58 had led the Gold class into the final 10 minutes until it suffered a puncture and was forced to pit, handing the #33 class victory.

DRAMA FOR #58! ❌ Gutting. The Garage 59 McLaren is in strife and the Gold Cup lead goes back to https://t.co/a2ywV6OcG5 Racing once again with 7 minutes to go… 📺 LIVE: https://t.co/BeafuDLbMl#Spa24H | #GTWorldEurope #IGTC pic.twitter.com/21cRsqO8p9 — GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (@GTWorldChEu) June 29, 2025

Grasser Racing clinched the outright win, beating Rutronik Racing by eight seconds after 549 laps.

Mirko Bortolotti, Luca Engstler, and Jordan Pepper stood atop their Lamborghini Huracan after a gruelling 24 hours to bring Lamborghini its first Spa win.

Patric Niederhauser, Sven Muller, and Alessio Picariello looked likely for the win but were overcome by the #63 Huracan in the dying hours as the temperature increased.

In hotter conditions, the Lamborghini thrived and overtook the #96 Porsche 911 on the approach to the final chicane.

The decisive final pit stops came inside 45 minutes, Rutronik pitted first with a view to pull off an undercut and Grasser came in 10 minutes later.

There were nervous moments for the Lamborghini team as its Huracan stumbled trying to leave the pits.

Grasser Racing crew members frantically waved their arms to tell Bortolotti to go and lost several seconds sitting idle in the bay.

Fortunately, they were able to maintain the lead – just. Bortolottie left the pit lane and by the end of the Kemmel Straight had an advantage of just a few car lengths.

At the final stop the Lamborghini is slow to leave the box! Bortolotti leaves the pits ahead of the Nierderhauser Porsche, but only just. This is a sprint to the flag, do not go anywhere. 📺 WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/BeafuDLbMl#Spa24H | #GTWorldEurope #IGTC pic.twitter.com/szaXsxEyhd — GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (@GTWorldChEu) June 29, 2025

Bortolotti led Niederhauser by less than a second after the pit stops but worked his way through traffic to establish the eight-second advantage and take the chequered flag first.

AF Corse completed the podium with its #51 Ferrari 296 driven by Alessio Rovera, Vincent Abril, and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

“This place has given me everything,” said Pepper.

“This place kick-started my career back in 2017, just a young kid from South Africa with a family that backed me, supported me all the way through the ups and downs.

“Now, starting a new family, a new home, Grasser Racing and Lamborghini. That journey only started a year ago.

“Fourth time’s the charm with Lamborghini and with this legend (Engstler) and Mirko.

“I’m speechless. Just so proud. As I said, pressure is a privilege and the pressure was at the max today.”

Engstler added: “This is one of the biggest successes I’ve had of my career and to celebrate that with these great people around me is very cool.”