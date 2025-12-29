30 – Alex Ninovic

As Louis Sharp showed, winning the GB3 Championship can vault you straight into the deep end – and Alex Ninovic is on a similar trajectory.

The Australian won this year’s “Formula 3” title, beating compatriot Patrick Heuzenroeder.

He was the class of the field. Ninovic won nine of the 30-race schedule. No other driver won more than three races across the season.

He’ll graduate to the FIA Formula Regional European Championship with Rodin in 2026 – a safer and more measured step up than diving into the deep end of the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

29 – James Allen

James Allen is Australian motorsport’s sport car sleeper.

In the ultra-competitive LMP2 division, Allen emerged on top at the Daytona 24 with United Autosports.

Alen was also a race winner in the European Le Mans Series and narrowly missed out on winning the Asian Le Mans Series.

28 – Lochie Hughes

Lochie Hughes finished third in his rookie Indy NXT campaign.

He was beaten by the far more experienced Dennis Haugher, and was pipped to second by another experienced head in Caio Collet.

If not for a tough end to the season, Hughes could have been runner-up.

There is no doubt Hughes is the favourite for the 2026 Indy NXT title – something he’ll likely have to win to have any hope of stepping up to IndyCar in 2027.

27 – Jayden Ojeda

By the time Jayden Ojeda arrived at the Bathurst 1000, PremiAir Racing had him signed for 2026.

Though the Great Race did not bear the fruit of the podium, he was a standout with Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Ryan Wood. If not for their car expiring, they would likely have factored into the race for the win.

Ojeda’s season included third in GT World Challenge Australia, two pole positions and two podiums in GT World Challenge Asia, a full-time graduation to Supercars, and a top 10 shootout berth in his second start with PremiAir at Adelaide.

26 – Jobe Stewart

When Erebus threw Jobe Stewart into the deep end by putting him up against the primary drivers at The Bend 500, there were fears he’d sink.

Stewart shone, putting in a performance that convinced Erebus to give the young gun a full-time graduation in place of Matt Stone Racing-bound Jack Le Brocq.

Stewart’s below-par results in the Super2 Series underlined why the series is so hard to use as an accurate barometer of ability. In Supercars, however, he’s got the good.

25 – Todd Hazelwood

He dominated the Trans Am title and won The Bend 500. What more is there to say? Todd Hazelwood turned everything to gold in 2025.

24 – Rylan Gray

Rylan Gray proved he’s got the goods in 2025, winning the Super2 Series and running a close second in GT4 Australia.

Dick Johnson Racing’s decision to pick the youngster up is an achievement in and of itself.

23 – Cooper Murray

Coopery Murray began his rookie season very much rough around the edges, but his Bathurst 1000 cemented in the minds of some what they knew he was capable of.

Fourth in the Bathurst 1000 really wasn’t an accurate portrayal of

Murray mightn’t have threatened to make the Finals Series, but there is no reason why he can’t be a contender in 2026 if he irons out his kinks.

22 – David Reynolds

Second in an epic conclusion to Bathurst 1000 was the highlight of David Reynolds’ season.

21 – James Golding

First across the line at the Bathurst 1000, a third place finish in the Great Race really was the standout result for James Golding.

The PremiAir Racing driver looked like he would put the Gold Coast-based team into the Finals Series but suffered a slump midway through the season.

Golding moves to the Blanchard Racing Team in 2026.