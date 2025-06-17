On Tuesday, it was revealed the long-awaited first round at Wakefield Park on June 27-29 had been poleaxed and now organisers have cancelled the planned Race Winton appearance on August 22-24.

To date, only four entries have been announced for the season. However, organisers have spruiked upwards of 15 local entries for The Bend 500 event on September 12-14, where TCR Australia and the TCR World Tour will share a grid on the Supercars undercard.

It’s expected 11 international entries will head to The Bend for the event. The TCR World Tour last visited Australia in 2023 at Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama.

TCR Australia still plans to be part of the flyaway round at the Macau Grand Prix on November 14-16, which would mark the final event of a truncated two-part calendar.

“TCR Australia today announces that it will focus on restarting competition at The Bend 500 event on September 12-14, in conjunction with the Australian round of the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour,” a statement read.

“TCR Australia intended to commence its 2025 season at One Raceway as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour event scheduled for June 28-29.

“Following the withdrawal of other categories from the event, TCR was to have been one of only two national race categories appearing at One Raceway.

“As a result, TCR has advised event organisers that it is in the best interests of the category, its competitors and stakeholders to forego this event.

“TCR Australia identifies The Bend 500, where Australian teams and drivers will race alongside the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour at a high-profile event with significant spectator attendance and broadcast viewership, as the right platform to relaunch the category.

“A combined grid of at least 25 cars is expected for The Bend, with no less than 11 international entries joining TCR Australia.

“This decision means that TCR Australia will also forego the previously scheduled round at Winton Raceway on August 22-24.

“TCR Australia will remain part of the Guia Touring Car Race at the Macau Grand Prix, to be held from November 14-16.”