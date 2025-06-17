Motorsport Australia was poised to host a leg of its Trophy Tour at the New South Wales circuit.

One Raceway said the late withdrawal of the TCR category and new Formula Regional-based AU3 forced the cancellation.

It was to be the opener for both categories after AU3 had the start of its season stalled by shipping delays.

One Raceway is now offering individual track days at the circuit for the cancelled race weekend.

“Unfortunately, the late withdrawal of a couple of key categories – TCR Australia and AU3 – has caused the cancellation of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour event scheduled for 28-29 June,” One Raceway wrote on social media.

“While this is disappointing, it’s given us the opportunity to meet popular demand and provide enthusiasts the opportunity to sample our circuit on a weekend… in both directions.”

It’s the third time that the season has been delayed. The series has had a series of false starts, beginning with Taupo Motorsport Park, which was axed in favour of Wanneroo Raceway before that was cancelled for One Raceway.

To date, organisers have announced just a handful of entries, including two-time series winner Josh Buchan’s participation alongside HMO Customer Racing teammate Ryan MacMillan in a pair of Hyundais.

Zac Soutar has committed to the series while Iain McDougall has entered the new-for-2025 Kumho Cup for first-generation TCR cars. Lachlann Minneeff recently sold his first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.