On the eve of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia round at Queensland Raceway, the Porsche that Tim Miles drove in the championship has been returned to the last livery he raced.

Miles, who was tragically killed in a road cycling accident, raced with his childhood friend Andy McElrea in the popular one-make series for several years.

The New Zealander’s final season in the series in 2023 saw Miles race a scheme based on the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Porsche Salzburg 917K from 1970.

After Miles left Porsche Carrera Cup Australia to compete in GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car wound up in the hands of Caleb Sumich.

Exactly a month on from his passing, the car was unveiled at QR sporting the iconic scheme and will go on display at the Century Batteries Ipswich Super440.

“Been a special couple of weeks. Trying my hardest to keep this under wraps from McElrea Racing,” McCumstie wrote on Instagram.

“This weekend at Queensland Raceway Carrera Cup Tim Miles’ last ever Carrera Cup car will be on display in its last livery he raced in.

“There are so many people to thank for this project I don’t even know where to begin.”

McCumstie thanked the Sumich family for borrowing the car. The livery supply and application was donated by CMP Wraps and 3M Films.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia returns to Queensland Raceway for the first time since 2008, ending a 17-year hiatus. Dylan O’Keeffe leads the points ahead of Harri Jones.

The series will have two practice sessions on Friday. The series has one 25-minutes race on Saturday at 2:10pm AEST, a 45-minute race on Sunday morning at 8am AEST, and another 25-minute race on Sunday afternoon at 1:20pm AEST.

Coverage is live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.