The Toyota GR GT3 is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 that has many of the same structural components as the GR GT.

The GR GT based on an aluminum space-frame chassis, with low-mount double wishbone suspension.

Toyota is set to continue development of the GR GT3 towards an official launch towards the end of 2027.

Although Toyota Gazoo Racing has globally grown to become a motorsport powerhouse, its presence in GT3 racing has been limited to its sister brand Lexus with its RC-F.

Toyota said the new GR GT3 aims at “being chosen by both professional and gentleman drivers who want to win, as well as being easy to drive for anyone behind the wheel.”

The Japanese marque said the GR GT and GR GT3 are its flagship models “that embody TGR’s philosophy of building ever-better motorsports-bred cars”.

Toyota said the development of the road car and race car was steered by Toyota Motor Company chairman Akio Toyoda, alongside drivers Tatsuya Kataoka, Hiroaki Ishiura, Naoya Gamou, Daisuke Toyoda, and in-house evaluation drivers.

“The GR GT3 features the same three elements of a low centre of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance found in the GR GT, on which it is based,” Toyota said in a statement.

“It meets the specifications of the Federation Internationale d’Automobile (FIA) GT3, which is the top category of production vehicle-based customer motorsports, and aims to be a car that is chosen by people who want to win yet be easy to drive for anyone.

“TGR believes that its driver-first principle, just as it is important in the GR GT, is equally important in the GT3 race car category, which can find both professional drivers and gentleman drivers behind the wheel.

“At the same time, in addition to heightening the competitiveness of the GR GT3 as a car, TGR is also preparing to establish an optimal support system for customers who race to help them fully enjoy motorsports.”

Toyota said the GR GT is a spiritual successor to the Lexus LFA, which was famed for its screaming 4.8-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine.

Toyota said the new V8 for the GR GT and GR GT3 has a “distinctive racing sound.”

“Sound development was centred on two pillars: creating sound that enables interaction with the car and creating sound that conveys changes in thermal energy,” said Toyota.

“The structure of the exhaust pipe has been meticulously crafted to produce sound that synchronises with the state of the vehicle.”