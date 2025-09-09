After being plagued by red flags during Saturday’s running at Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge, Yuuki Kamakura was given the chance to complete an exhibition lap.

The Japanese driver set a personal best 1:31.2 at Sydney Motorsport Park during the GCG Turbochargers Open class shootout before returning to pit lane.

It was there that he performed a power skid and burnout. The act was condemned by WTAC organisers and Kamakura was disqualified from the event.

Footage of the incident amassed more than 1.6 million views on Instagram before being deleted.

“I would like to sincerely apologise for committing a rule violation due to my inappropriate actions,” he wrote.

“This violation was entirely the result of my own lack of awareness and poor judgment. I deeply regret having caused significant trouble and concern to my team members, the event organisers, our sponsors, and all the fans who support us.

“Moving forward, I will thoroughly review and understand the regulations, uphold my responsibility and awareness as a driver, and take every measure to prevent a recurrence so that such a mistake will never be repeated.

“Furthermore, I would like to emphasise that this incident was solely my own responsibility. I kindly ask that no blame or disparagement be directed toward the organisers or my team members.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HardTuned (@hardtuned)

Hardtuned, who sponsored Kamakura’s program, said they were proud of the driver for “being able to accept and own your mistakes.”

Hardtuned issued its own statement foreshadowing a 2026 return with Kamakura and plans to break the 1:30s bracket.

“On his pit return, Yuuki’s emotions were at an all-time high,” the statement read in part.

“Unfortunately, in his excitement of the time Yuuki made some questionable decisions in pit lane with a few celebratory “donuts”.

“Although we do all love to see and hear these, there is a time and place for it and pit lane is not that place.

“Yuuki has since issued a formal statement and WTAC have nullified Yuuki’s official times for the weekend.

“Nonetheless, we are all human and make mistakes – the main takeaway from this is that you learn from said mistakes.

“We will continue our support with Yuuki and his team and we really hope to see him back next year with a sub 1.30.”