To be known as the Yokohama Tyres AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship, the category will enjoy a new lease on life as it returns to national championship status.

Yokohama has been the control tyre supplier for the past decade, with drivers such as Supercars stars Will Brown, Jayden Ojeda, and Aaron Cameron, and Hunter McElrea having proved themselves on the Japanese rubber.

The motorsport distribution for Yokohama in Victoria and Tasmania is handled by Traction Tyres, a joint sponsor of the series and the tyre supplier of Formula Ford for over 25 years.

“Not only did Yokohama support Formula Ford through its lean years, but now it’s backing us up and reinvesting to take the category back to its former glory,” said Marcos Ambrose, AASA competition and commercial director.

“Yokohama’s support makes a big difference as it keeps the entry fees low, increases the brand awareness through activations, raises the professionalism of the category, we’re offering more prizes and increased social media, which doesn’t happen without its backing.

“We’re expecting this season to be an exceptional one for Formula Ford. There are a bunch of new young drivers coming in, a few champions from other categories moving to compete in Formula Ford because it is the perfect environment to become a professional driver,” Ambrose added.

One such champion is 16-year-old Oli Wickham, winner of the 2025 Toyota GR Cup.

Wickham shifts focus to Formula Ford for 2026, joining Queensland-based BF Racing, the team with which Lachlan Evennett finished third in the 2025 standings.

“It’s exciting to step into a new category and a completely different car compared to what I was racing last year,” said Wickham.

“Marcos [Ambrose] gave me a chance to drive one as part of the GRM Combine in 2023.

“Ever since karting, we’ve been told Formula Ford is a great step to learn how to set-up a car mechanically and how to feel the effects of those changes.”

A 20-car field is expected for the opening round of the Australian Formula Ford Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park on March 13-15.

The championship will contest all six rounds of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, with a further two at AASA Short Track Nationals events.