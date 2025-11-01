The Formula Ford Association has elected to split the national series from Motorsport Australia and join the AASA-run Hi-Tec Oils Super Series in 2026.

That will see the revival of the famous Australian Formula Ford Championship name.

The AASA has dabbled in Formula Ford this year with the Stars and Renegades series that ran alongside the Motorsport Australia-sanctioned national series.

The once-mighty junior category has been out of favour with Motorsport Australia since 2015 when it tried to get Formula 4 running down under.

That led to the governing body stripping Formula Ford of its national championship status, the category reverting to a national series.

Formula Ford has survived against the odds, although most recently the national series has been held across state-level events rather than on any sort of recognisable platform.

This AASA move will put the series back in the spot light on the televised Super Series bill.

The FFA deal has been championed by newly-appointed AASA National Competition and Commercial Director Marcos Ambrose who has a long association with Formula Ford.

His father Ross Ambrose was one of the founders of the famous Van Diemen manufacturer, while Marcos himself was front-runner in Australian and British Formula Ford early in his career.

“We at AASA are excited to announce FFA becoming an official partner of the AASA to create the 2026 AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship,” said Ambrose.

“Formula Ford has proven for decades that it is a fantastic driver training category where you can learn to set-up a race car and show your talents for a very reasonable budget. The cars are simple enough that you can run as an independent or family team and still beat the more professional outfits.

“The cars are fast, nimble and finely-balanced machines. It’s as pure as racing gets – no downforce, open suspension and no driver aids.

“The winner of the 2026 AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship will have earned it and be recognised accordingly.

“The 2026 AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship will be given ‘feature’ status on the Hi-Tec Oils Super series Season 4 – 2026 which will ensure the drivers get more track time, more racing laps and more streaming and live TV than any other junior category in Australia right now.

“At AASA we know how important it is to provide a platform for drivers who want to become the best and get noticed. That’s why AASA have supported Formula Ford and can now offer a seriously competitive and rewarding National Championship.

“The Formula Ford series will have extra practice sessions, some Top 10 Shootouts, several races under lights as well as long format feature races every day to give drivers diverse track time and experiences to take to the next level if they are good enough.

“And don’t forget, at AASA laps only count – no time certain racing which will give our star drivers plenty of opportunity to show us how good they are.

“We have several teams committing to the series now looking and talking to new drivers. If you are considering Formula Ford as an option for 2026 I would be quick as the interest and excitement around what we have already done in 2025 with the Formula Ford Stars Series has generated a lot of interest and I expect rides will go fast.”

FFA administrator Phil Marrinon added: “After a strategic review of our operations and the future direction of Formula Ford in Australia, we’re proud to announce a new era for national championship Formula Ford racing through our partnership with AASA,” said Marrinon.

“This collaboration provides competitors with greater flexibility to participate in events at both state and national levels, while establishing a management structure designed for long-term sustainability.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this alliance will bring to our competitors.”