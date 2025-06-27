The announcement comes on the eve of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa where SRO Motorsports Group made a series of sweeping Intercontinental GT Challenge-related announcements.

The move to mid-February removed a clash on its former late-January/early-February date with the Asian Le Mans Series.

The six-round series for LMP2, LMP3, and GT3 cars will have back-to-back weekends at the Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit on January 29-February 1 and February 6-8 respectively. The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place a week later on February 13-15, opening the door for competitors to make the short trip Down Under.

Next year’s event will mark the 23rd edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour. Ahead of the date announcement, event organiser Supercars and the Bathurst Regional Council announced a long-term deal that will safeguard the event for at least a decade to come.

“We are pleased to confirm the date for 2026 and lock the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour into its place as the opener for the Aussie motorsport season once again,” said event director Shane Rudzis.

“We have worked very hard with our partners to ensure the race enjoys clear air to support the aspirations of international teams and drivers to compete here, as well as ensuring our locally based stars can be on the grid.

“We’re expecting another melting pot of teams and drivers from here and abroad as global GT racing continues to go from strength to strength.

“Along with our many partners who contributes to this fantastic event, we’re working hard to ensure it’s another brilliant showpiece for Mount Panorama and the state of New South Wales on an international stage.”

Ben Fry, acting Bathurst mayor, said the date keeps the Bathurst 12 Hour in its “rightful slot” and offers the town a “shot of economic espresso” after a quiet January.

“A decade in, the Intercontinental GT Challenge proves Mount Panorama isn’t a postcard; it’s a global benchmark,” said Fry.

“Every factory team that lands here spends dollars in town, firms our iconic status and writes Bathurst in the same breath as Spa and Suzuka.

“The extension of our joint-venture deal isn’t just paperwork; it’s the starter button on another decade of certainty.

“Bathurst brings the mountain, Supercars brings the grid, and together we’ll keep this race roaring and local tills ringing.”

SRO Motorsports Group announced an unchanged five-round Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar, which will begin with Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Nurburgring 24 moves from this year’s mid-June slot to a May 14-17 date. That will be followed by the Spa 24 on its traditional June 25-28 slot. The Suzuka 1000km returns on September 11-13 before season-ending Indianapolis 8 Hour on Octoner 8-10.