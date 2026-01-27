At just 12 years old, Eskandari-Marandi is too young to race Formula Ford in Australia.

Under Motorsport Australia, the minimum age is 15 years old. The Australian Auto-Sport Alliance has a minimum entry of 14 years old.

In New Zealand, the minimum age is just 12, which has often been cited as a factor in the success of so many drivers from the region.

Taking advantage of that, Eskandari-Marandi has committed to the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship.

Two wins and a fifth place finish at the season-opener has put Gold Coast-based Eskandari-Marandi to the top of the points ahead of locals Dylan Petch and Jacob Begg.

From the front row, Eskandari-Marandi got the jump on pole position winner Marco Manson – leading from start to finish.

The Australian backed up Saturday’s win with another on Sunday morning, which was once again held in the wet.

“I was a bit shocked by the first race,” Eskandari-Marandi said.

“For the second race it was about carrying on from the first. The start was the most important thing.

“I got it off the line well and just tried to manage it through the race.

“Marco got past as he is very quick, but unfortunately for him made a mistake and went off so I got the lead back.”

Eskandari-Marandi couldn’t quite put it all together for the final, finishing fifth. Meanwhile, Manson finally converted his strong qualifying into a win after ninth and fifth place finishes.

The New Zealand Formula Ford Championship has been supported by Rodin Cars. The winner of the championship and another top performer will receive a three-day test at their Mt Lyford facility north of Christchurch.

The Tony Quinn Foundation has also put its weight behind the series, with a $60,000 travel fund shared among the full-time entrants. The foundation will also provide $10,000 to the champion.