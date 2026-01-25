From pole position, Ugochukwu led into the first turn with Ryan Wood in tow.

At the end of the opening lap, Freddie Slater and Kanato Le collided exiting the Brickyard. With the pair bogged in the wet grass, the Safety Car was drawn.

The race restarted on Lap 7 and Ugochukwu skipped away from Wood to establish a massive lead.

On Lap 14, the Safety Car was called out again when Trevor LaTourrett spun on his own and beached his car at Turn 1.

Just as the green flag flew for a Lap 20 restart, Jin Nakamura slid off the road of his own volition from sixth at the final turn.

That set up a one-lap dash to the chequered flag. Ugochukwu never looked like being beaten by Wood, and took the win by 1.698s for his third win of the season.

Wood was second and Cooper Shipman an impressive third, scoring his first podium of the season.

Australia’s Jack Taylor claimed fourth after being pipped by Shipman on the penultimate restart, while Kalle Rovanpera was fifth.

Ugochukwu extended his lead in the points while Wood shot from fifth to second.

“I was very comfortable in the lead. The pace was really strong. Just had to manage those Safety Car restarts and then from there I could pull a gap,” said Ugochukwu.

“Overall, it was pushing really hard trying to get the fastest lap as that’s where we start for Race 3 – so every lap I was trying to go as quick as possible.”

Coming into Race 2, Ugochukwu’s biggest rivals were Le, Nakamura, and Slater – who all suffered issues in the race.

Ugochukwu expressed his frustration at Le and Slater being allowed to rejoin the race.

The fastest combined times from Race 1 and Race 2 set the grid for Race 3.

Race 2 of the Teretonga weekend was delayed to Sunday morning due to inclement weather, while Race 3 is set to be held at Highlands.

“Unfortunately, a few people crashed on the first lap and were able to get going again on lower pressures, so they were pretty quick as well,” said Ugochukwu.

“I’m not sure how they were allowed to get going again after the marshals touched the car. The same thing happened in quali.

“Overall, really happy to get this win. Managed to get quite a few points back and I think we put ourselves in a good position for the Race 3 that’s going to happen in Highlands.”

Race 4, the Spirit of a Nation, gets underway at 2:26pm AEDT.

Results: Formula Regional Oceanias Trophy Teretonga, Race 2