The full team for the new Fox Sports exclusive era has been revealed, with Hayden one of two high-profile new faces joining a seasoned returning line-up.

The SpeedSeries enters a new broadcast era of Fox Sports and streaming platform Kayo, with all Saturday and Sunday on track action shown live for all six rounds.

Hayden brings a wealth of experience as a sports presenter, locally and abroad.

Having presented at a range of national and international events including the Big Bash League, Indian Premier League, and various world cups, Hayden embarks on a new journey into the world of motorsport.

The second new face on air is Bathurst 1000 winner and Supercars stalwart Nick Percat.

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A veteran of more than 350 Supercars races, Percat steps into the SpeedSeries broadcast to provide expert commentary from a driver’s perspective.

Returning to the SpeedSeries team is the experienced quartet of Greg Rust, Chris Stubbs, Richard Craill, and Charlie Barlow.

Veteran broadcaster Rust will handle pit lane duties alongside experienced reporter Barlow. Rust wil join Craill in the commentary box for various categories.

Sharing hosting duties will be accomplished sports presenter Stubbs with Rust and Hayden.

“It’s very exciting to have a broadcast team that has a mix of familiar faces and new talent that will cater to all types of sports fans across the country,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“We have a perfectly diverse team that will offer unrivalled motorsport coverage – with Greg Rust and Richard Craill, who have been long-time members of the Shannons SpeedSeries coverage, and both Chris Stubbs and Charlie Barlow, who have played key roles in the success of the platform’s coverage in recent years.

“Bringing in Nick Percat and Grace Hayden will inject new life into the series with fresh ideas, and it will go a long way in assisting the Shannons SpeedSeries’ growth.

“I am pleased to have such a strong cast full of experience across all areas and I am confident that the group will produce a high quality broadcast, which I am sure many in the industry are looking forward to watching.”

The Shannons SpeedSeries season opener will be held this weekend at Phillip Island, with coverage commencing from 9:00am AEDT on Saturday March 28.

GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia will headline proceedings, joined by Ferrari Challenge Australasia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and the inaugural season of Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia.