GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS will headline the program with support from Monochrome GT4 Australia, Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and Motorcraft Mustang Challenge Australia.

Live coverage of the SpeedSeries is exclusive on set top box service Foxtel via Fox Sports and streaming on Kayo Sports. There is no free-to-air coverage of the SpeedSeries in 2026.

Saturday’s broadcast coverage will begin with the first on-track session of the day, with qualifying for GT4 Australia at 9:10am AEDT.

Coverage will conclude on Saturday after the first GT World Challenge Australia race finishes at 4:55pm AEDT.

Sunday’s broadcast will begin with the second qualifying for Mustang Cup Australia at 9:10am AEDT.

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Sunday’s coverage will conclude after Porsche Sprint Challenge finished at 4:45pm AEDT.

There is no live broadcast coverage of Friday’s practice.

GT Festival Phillip Island takes place across March 27-29.

Shannons SpeedSeries, Liqui-Moly GT Festival Phillip Island schedule