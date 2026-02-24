This week, Harmony Racing announced his signing alongside Jiajun Song in a Ferrari 296 to compete in GT World Challenge Asia.

The Kiwi will dovetail that program with his return to GT World Challenge Australia at Mercedes-AMG team Tigani Motorsport.

Leitch and Song raced together in 2025, contesting Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia in a Leipert Motorsport-run Huracan.

The pair are taking a fun approach to their step up to GT3 racing with a Toy Story-inspired livery.

“This one is for the kids,” said Leitch.

“I’ve got no doubt this car will be a favourite, especially for the young fans.”

The Ferrari is the latest in a long list of contemporary GT3 cars that Leitch has driven.

His experience includes all the current models from Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, Audi, Porsche, Aston Martin, and BMW.

“I feel like I’ve driven just about every GT3 car under the sun now, but I haven’t ticked off the Ferrari box yet. That’s exciting, and the car’s pedigree speaks for itself,” said Leitch.

“I’m very excited to be joining Harmony Racing and Song Jaijun for the season in Asia,” said Leitch.

“A massive thank you to JJ for having me along for the ride. JJ and I had a great season last year in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia and this is the logical step for us together.

“Plus, I can’t wait to get my hands on the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo. I have watched Harmony Racing with interest over the past few seasons. They have immaculate cars and great speed.”

Leitch and Song will be part of a three-car Harmony Racing set-up, which features Silver-Am drivers Adderly Fong and JZ as well as Silver class duo Deng Yi and Liu Kaishun.

GT World Challenge Asia begins at Sepang on April 4-5 and will also visit Mandalika (May 2-3), Shanghai (June 5-6), Fuji (July 11-12), Okayama (August 29-30), and Beijing (October 17-19).