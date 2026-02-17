The opening round will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park, a return after the circuit was absent from last year’s calendar.

The event marks the first time that the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will utilise the shorter, 3.41km west layout of the circuit.

The configuration is thought to produce better spectator viewing than the 4.95km international layout commonly used.

Fans viewing the event for free will be treated to seven national categories providing non-stop action over three days.

The TA2 Muscle Cars Series headlines the opening round, alongside the AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship, now with national status.

Australian-built, V8-powered GT machines return with the Innovation Race Cars series, while the pint-sized rockets of Legend Cars Australia series will contest a grand total of seven races across three days.

Rounding out the undercard is the Australian Driver’s Championship, Formula RX8, and the AASA TT series, which recently announced V8 Classic Touring Car eligibility.

Hi-Tec Oils Super Series prompt George Gambino noted the importance of allowing as many fans as possible to experience the number of categories on offer.

“Season four of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series is shaping up to be our biggest and most competitive yet,” said Gambino.

“With new additions to the program, strong returning fields and more track time for competitors, round one at The Bend will set the tone for an exciting six-round national competition.”

“Making spectator entry free for the opener is a fantastic way to bring fans closer to the action.”

“With multiple racing divisions competing across the one event and non-stop action all weekend, it’s a great opportunity for South Australian motorsport fans to experience the Super Series up close.”

Round one of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at The Bend Motorsport Park will take place on March 13-15.