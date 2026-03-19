The two-time Trans Am title winner has launched a new business, ‘Todd’s Garage’, focused on racing, restorations, tuning, and projects.

Having parted ways in the offseason with TFH Racing, Todd’s Garage will run a single Ford Mustang Trans Am for Hazelwood’s push for a championship three-peat.

The move to establish his own team is somewhat of a return to the South Australian’s roots. Known for doing it his own way, Hazelwood funded much of his junior career via sausage sizzles.

Todd’s Garage will produce video content covering project car builds, starting the business, and running the race team.

“I’m super excited to launch my new business, Todd’s Garage, and share the journey for everyone to enjoy watching at home,” Hazelwood said.

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“The idea of Todd’s Garage actually started during the Covid pandemic as I was thinking of new ideas and ways to incorporate my love and passion for motorsport, restoration and cars all together and since have been working on ways to bring this all to life.

“Although I’m starting out small with a single car under Todd’s Garage, it’s an exciting step in my career and taking full ownership of the whole program from top to bottom.

“I’m essentially a one-man band with this project, and it’s going to be awesome creating a new business from scratch, going racing, and taking on some of the best teams in the country with my garage operation from home.

“The world we live in today is so heavily focused on content and I felt there was a gap in the automotive market to try something different and create a new way to work on some cool cars along with some amazing brands and do some epic projects together.”

Hazelwood follows in the footsteps of fellow two-time champion Nathan Herne in leaving an established outfit to take the owner/driver route.

The livery for Hazelwood’s Mustang will be unveiled on March 29. The Trans Am Cup Series commences on April 3-5 at the Bathurst 6 Hour in a combined event with the TA2 Muscle Car Series.