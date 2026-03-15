Wickham took pole position in a unique shootout format where three cars were sent on track at the same time to set a single lap time.

The reigning GR Cup champion led from lights to flag to take his second win of the weekend in Race 3.

Demellweek fought hard to chase down Wickham, but had to settle for second place just 0.24s away from the win.

Teammates Rio Campbell and Brad James tangled for the second time this weekend at the final corner, leaving Campbell stranded in the gravel on the final lap.

Wickham held off a hard-charging Demellweek to sweep both Sunday races.

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The safety car was brought out on Lap 1 when rookie Jett Leicester made contact with Lachie Mineeff and then rode over the top of Hunter Salvatore.

Wickham and Demellweek swapped the lead on the laps following the restart.

A big crash for rookie Xavier Henderson brought out the red flag with just a handful of laps remaining.

The Western Australian was ok and the race was restarted shortly after.

Wickham was shuffled back to position four on the final lap, allowing Demellweek to take the Race 4 victory.

TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia

The Race 5 grid was mixed with a top 12 inversion.

Race 4 winner Dylan Thomas forged his way through the pack in the opening laps, but Josh Thomas was able to prevail in a spectacular battle and take victory on the final lap.

Ryan Pring and Rob Hogan came together at the front of the field in the opening laps, drawing the sole yellow flag of the race.

Ruben Dan worked his way back to 13th position from the back of the grid.

Riley Skinner took the win in Race 6 after the early front runners including Dylan Thomas were shuffled back in the opening laps.

Dan raced his way from a 13th place starting spot to finish in the top three, coming home just in front of Chais Tippett.

Ruben Dan fought back to take his third win of the weekend in Race 7, making five different winners for the weekend.

Chris Spicer and Jack De Boynton were involved in an incident at the end of Lap 1, with Spicer ending up in the tyre barrier at pit entry.

Skinner was forced to pit under the safety car from second position for repairs to the bonnet.

He drove from 24th position on the restart back to the top 10.

Dan and Dean O’Brien swapped the lead lap after lap, with Dan taking it back at the final corner and taking the win in a dead heat, with just 0.079s separating the pair.

Dylan Thomas took the overall round win with podium finish in Race 7.

Australian IRC Racing Series

John Goodacre crossed the line first in the 50 minute Race 3 after a bizarre crash brought out the red flag right in the middle of the pit stop cycle.

Lee Stibbs led early on and looked to continue the dominance shown on Saturday, but a mechanical issue took him winner out of contention.

Danny Stutterd spun while running third and backed into the wall, with the rear of the car catching fire, drawing the red flag.

Many cars were in the pit lane serving their compulsory pit stops when the red was shown, and race leader Goodacre had not stopped.

When Race 3 went back to green flag racing, the pit stop window had closed, and Goodacre was not able to serve his compulsory stop.

Race 3 was declared a non-event due to the confusion, and no points were awarded.

Geoff Emery led from lights to flag to take the win in the final sprint race to end the weekend.

Stibbs fought to try and wrestle the lead in the early laps, but hard defence from Emery kept the Saturday winner behind.

Despite not getting the Race 4 win, the non-event in Race 3 allowed Stibbs to come away with the round win.

Formula RX8

Stiaan Kriel continued the form shown yesterday, taking a comfortable win in Race 4.

Kriel was handed a yellow card for a breach of the start procedure, but still went on to lead the race lights to flag, coming home ahead of Cadel Ambrose.

A mechanical failure for Dominic Caminiti left a trail of fluid on the road in the Turn 1 braking zone.

The sole safety car of the race was drawn for a spectacular roll for James Dixon.

The car spun on the fluid dropped at Turn 1, with the car rolling over the apex kerb. Dixon was unhurt in the crash.

Kriel capped off an almost perfect weekend with the Race 5 win, making it four wins on the weekend.

Ambrose had dropped away from the leader in the mid-part of the race, but fought back in the closing stages to come home just 0.4s from the win.