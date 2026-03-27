Current back-to-back Australian Speedcar champion Kaidon Brown and Tasmanian Super Sedans champion Callum Harper will each join the field for the Legends Nationals at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Utilising the shorter ‘Druitt’ layout of SMP, an anticipated 40+ Legend Cars will battle for a $10,000 cash prize.

Brown has an impressive roster of drivers in his corner, including Supercars champion-turned NASCAR race winner Shane van Gisbergen.

The relationship between the two dates back to the 2024 New Zealand speedway season, where they partnered in the United Truck Parts stable.

Brown also has the help of NASCAR star Christopher Bell and Supercars driver Macauley Jones to assist in the shift to tarmac.

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“I’m excited to race in the TFH Hire Legends Nationals in Sydney,” said Brown.



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“I’ve never raced in Sydney and only raced a few endurance kart events with my uncle, but I’ve been getting plenty of advice from knowledgeable people.

“Shane van Gisbergen is among those after we raced in the same team while he was competing during the speedway season in New Zealand a couple of years ago. He was in the Sprintcar, myself in the Speedcar.

“Christopher Bell is another. We’ve been friends for a while and also Macauley Jones, who has been a mate since we raced at NAPA Speedway in Adelaide for the first time.

“There are no expectations, but I hope I go well and maybe open up opportunities on the tarmac as well.

“The Thomas family have been a sponsor of mine for 10-years and maybe if I have a good result here, it might lead to a TA2 test.

“Us speedway drivers will be competitive at the event and with prize money on the line, it should be great fun.”

Harper has been a champion in both Late Models and Super Sedans and is eager to undertake a new challenge.

“I’ve just taken the Tasmanian Super Sedan Championship, so I’m eager to take on a new challenge at the TFH Hire Legends Nationals,” said Harper.

“There aren’t really any expectations, I just want to get used to a Legend Car and maybe grab some of the prize money along the way.

“I’m glad there is a test day, so I can get used to the package and racing on tarmac, as my only experience is karting when I was younger.

“It’s great to have some of the best speedway drivers like Jock [Goodyer] coming and racing, while Clay-Per-View continue to do an awesome job of showcasing our sport and I’m glad that it is involved.”

Brown and Harper join Sprintcar champion Jock Goodyer and Super Sedans champion Joel Berkley as the confirmed speedway contingent thus far.

The speedway quartet will undertake a Legend Cars test at Queensland Raceway on April 13.

The AASA Legends Nationals will be held on April 25-26, and will be aired on speedway streaming platform Clay-Per-View.