UK-based Optimum Motorsport will run a 720S GT3 Evo for Australian Garnet Patterson, Brit Ben Barnicoat and German Marvin Kirchhöfer.

McLaren’s return to the Pro Class ranks comes on the 10th anniversary of the marque’s victory in the race with Tekno Autosports.

Eight GT3 manufacturers are now confirmed for the February event, with McLaren joining and Porsche, Audi, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, GM (Corvette) and Lamborghini.

It’s the most GT3 marques entered since 2020.

“Everyone at Optimum Motorsport is delighted to confirm our entry into next year’s Bathurst 12 Hours,” said team principal Shaun Goff.

“It’s a race we’ve been keen to do for a long time, and with our rapid Pro lineup I know we can take the battle for the victory to the teams that have won it before.”

Patterson has competed in GT3 and LMP competition for a decade across IMSA, Asian Le Mans, European Le Mans and GT World Challenge.

“To race for McLaren and Optimum in a Pro line-up at one of the best GT races in the world — in my home country – is an incredible opportunity,” he said.

“It’s a long race, but with the line-up Optimum has put together with Marvin and Ben, I’m confident we have a very strong package and a real chance of being at the front.”

Barnicoat and Kirchhöfer both have runner-up up finishes in the Bathurst 12 Hour to their names, scored in 2020 (aboard a McLaren) and 2019 (Aston Martin) respectively.

Kirchhöfer will perhaps be better remembered by Aussie fans for his massive crash in qualifying for the 2019 event, barrel-rolling an Aston Martin at Sulman Park.