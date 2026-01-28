The Ford brand is a prominent theme for the launch of the Red Bull Ampol Mustang Supercar as Triple Eight returns to the Blue Oval fold as the new factory team.

As part of the Triple Eight livery unveiling on the Geelong foreshore, Ford will also have one of its new Dark Horse R race cars on display.

The Dark Horse R is the basis of the new-for-2026 one-make Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia series that will run on the SRO bill.

The Mustang on display in Geelong will feature a new promotional livery.

Geelong has been chosen as the venue for the ‘Ignition On’ event given it is the spiritual home for the Ford Motor Company in Australia.

The event, which is free to the public, will start at 9:30am with the Triple Eight livery unveiling starting at 11am.

The Mustang Cup, meanwhile, is set to hit the track on the Monday after the Supercars season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park with a multi-car test under lights.

The inaugural Mustang Cup season will kick off at Phillip Island on March 27-29.