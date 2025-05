GTWCA has attracted a 14-car grid for Round 3 at Queensland Raceway with machinery from Aston Martin, Audi, Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Porsche is represented through a Tigani Motorsport-run entry featuring 2017 Great Race winner Luke Youlden and co-driver Nathan Halstead.

Other changes in the GT3 field include the addition of Aaron Love, who will share the second Arise Racing Ferrari in his first race outing since losing his Supercars Championship drive.

Paul Morris, a Bathurst 1000 co-winner in 2014, is meanwhile part of a 28-car field set to tackle Round 3 of Monochrome GT4 Australia.

Morris will share a McLaren 570S entered under the Norwell Factory Racing banner with Chris Pappas.

The GT4 ranks also welcome the man who replaced Aaron Love at the Blanchard Racing Team, Aaron Cameron, who will share a Ford Mustang with Ryan Hansford.

The GTWCA and GT4 standings are being led by Jaxon Evans/Elliot Schutte (Ferrari 296) and Tom Hayman/Max Geoghegan (McLaren Artura) respectively.

Australian-based GT fans will be able to tune into all of Saturday and Sunday’s sessions via 7plus, while international viewers can stay tuned via the GT World YouTube page.

Fans able to make it to Queensland Raceway can purchase tickets via the speedseries.com.au/tickets.

Entry List: GT World Challenge Australia

# TEAM DRIVER 1 DRIVER 2 CAR CATEGORY 1 Shannons Volante Rosso Motorsport Declan Fraser Liam Talbot Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Pro-Am 7 Dayle ITM/Team MPC Brendon Leitch Tim Miles Audi R8 LMS EVO II Pro-Am 24 KFC/Team MPC Paul Stokell Gary Higgon Audi R8 LMS EVO I Trophy 26 Arise Racing GT Jaxon Evans Elliott Schutte Ferrari 296 GT3 Pro-Am 47 Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport James Koundouris Theo Koundouris Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO AM 55 Geyer Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport George King Sergio Pires Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro-Am 66 Realta/Tigani Motorsport Jayden Ojeda Paul Lucchitti Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro-Am 71 AED Consulting/Tigani Motorsport Luke Youlden Nathan Halstead Porsche 911 GT3-R (991) Trophy 77 Arise Racing GT Aaron Love Stephen Wyatt Ferrari 296 GT3 Pro-Am 93 Wall Racing David Wall Adrian Deitz Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II Pro-Am 111 111 Racing Pty Ltd Darren Currie Grant Donaldson Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO AM 181 OnlyFans/Team MPC Renee Gracie – Audi R8 LMS EVO II AM 268 Team BRM/ACM Finance Alex Peroni Mark Rosser Audi R8 LMS EVO II Pro-Am 888 Kelso Electrical/Team MPC Broc Feeney Brad Schumacher Audi R8 LMS EVO II Pro-Am

Entry list: Monochrome GT4 Australia