Genesis has announced it will enter GT3 racing, revealing a striking new mid-engined concept car at the Paul Ricard circuit overnight.

The Hyundai-owned luxury brand is set to make its racing debut in the World Endurance Championship in 2026 with its all-new GMR-001 Hypercar, but that is clearly only the beginning.

Genesis President and Chief Creative Officer Luc Donkerwolke unveiled the GT Concept and said he wants to have a customer racing program up and running.

No timeline or technical details for the GT Concept were revealed, although it emitted a distinct V8 noise during a short dynamic appearance as part of a wider Genesis Magma event.

“The Magma GT Concept represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability,” Donkerwolke said.

“It isn’t defined by raw aggression or uncompromising speed – it is defined by balance.

“This is a car that feels instinctively connected to its driver, composed under pressure, and meticulously tuned so that every component serves a single purpose to make performance effortless.”

The South Korean brand is planning to use Genesis Magma Racing in both Hypercar and GT3 competition to change its image and position it as a more premium car brand that can take on Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG and BMW M.

The news comes at the same time the team confirmed its final drivers for its inaugural World Endurance Championship season.

Mathieu Jaminet, who won the 2025 IMSA GTP title with Australia’s Matt Campbell, and former Alpine driver Paul-Loup Chatin complete the six-strong line-up.

They join veterans Andre Lotterer and Pipo Derani as well as Genesis’ drivers from its ELMS entry in 2025, Dani Juncadella and Mathys Jaubert.

Former W Series champion Jamie Chadwick was also confirmed to be part of the team, acting as reserve driver and continuing her racing role in the ELMS season, where she made her sportscar racing debut after leaving single-seaters.

“It’s extremely special to be involved in the development of the GMR-001 Hypercar,” Chadwick said.

“It’s a new step in my career that I’m very proud of. Becoming a reserve driver in Hypercar brings me a little closer to my ultimate goal.

I’m looking forward to more testing and driving, and I’ll try to make the most of this role.”