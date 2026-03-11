A host of new and returning talent will share commentary and pit lane reporting duties between six categories racing at The Bend.

Matt Cavanagh returns as the voice of the series, with hosting and lead commentary duties throughout the weekend.

Returning alongside Cavanagh with co-commentary duties is Dan McCarthy, who will lead the call on categories such as the AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship among others.

Freshly appointed Supercars Championship commentator Matt Naulty returns to continue as the lead announcer for the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Joining Naulty for TA2 is reigning series winner Jarrod Hughes, who will not be resuming TA2 driving duties for the first round.

Social media talent and Hyundai Excel driver Matthew Totani will join the call for the Legend Cars Australia Series.

Pit lane duties are shared between new and returning faces for different categories.

Former Supercars driver Melinda Price returns to continue her role as pit lane reporter.

It was announced on Tuesday that Supercars co-driver and podcast host Scott Pye will join the coverage.

Pye’s role has been confirmed, with pit lane duties for TA2 and the Australian IRC Series, and he will join McCarthy in the commentary box for Formula Ford.

Rounding out the team is a new addition in Jai Eccles.

Eccles will take pit lane reporting duties for the Legend Cars Australia series throughout the season.

“We’re extremely proud of the broadcast team this year,” said George Gambino, Director of Hi-Tec Oils.

“There are a lot of familiar faces that fans know and trust, which creates a strong connection with the audience, and we’ve also brought in fresh talent across a number of categories to add new energy and perspective.

“Having Scott Pye join the broadcast for Round 1 is fantastic — he’s a high-profile name in Australian motorsport and brings incredible insight from a current driver’s perspective.

“Fans can expect to see more exciting names throughout the season, which will further enhance the coverage.”

The opening round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will take place this weekend at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The broadcast is split between the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube Channel each morning, and Fox Sports, Kayo, and SBS from 1:00pm AEDT.