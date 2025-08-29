Drake will join Loclan Hennock in one of Method Motorsport’s two McLaren Artura GT4 cars at the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park round, replacing regular co-driver Nathan Morcom.

Method Motorsport is the team co-owned by Supercars star Chaz Mostert.

Drake is a two-time Australian Prototype Series champion and has a decade’s worth of experience in the category, racing a variety of West and Wolf open-top sports cars.

Having also previously dabbled in Australian Formula 4 and Radical Cup Australia, Monochrome GT4 Australia provides a new challenge for Drake.

“I’m super excited to be having a crack in Monochrome GT4 Australia,” said Drake.

“Everyone knows I’m a bit of a Prototype man and to be honest I do love them, but when Loclan rang me up and asked whether I’d race with him in Adelaide as they were searching for a driver, it was an easy question to accept.

“I’m a McLaren tragic. I rate them over any other brand, so I’m pumped.”

Drake recently tested the McLaren at The Bend and is eager to get stuck into the race meeting.

“I haven’t driven many track race cars before, so having the test day was mega and I actually really enjoyed it,” he said.

“The thing that blew me away the most was the braking ability of the McLaren – it’s the first time ever I have been told not to hold the brake so hard.

“It’s a very different style to driving the Prototype car, but the more laps I got, the better and more comfortable I felt in the vehicle.

“I’m super impressed with how the Method Motorsport crew treated me throughout the day.

“My advantage on entering the upcoming event is that I know how to drive The Bend, I just don’t know how to drive it in a race car scenario.”

Drake also declared a desire to contest more endurance races in future.

“I’m looking to do more long distance racing, which the prototypes don’t give me that type of endurance,” he said.

“I am very interested in doing more endurance style races in the future, whether that be in Australia or overseas – I’m open for negotiation.”

The penultimate round of the 2025 Monochrome GT4 Australia season will be held at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park on September 5-7 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries event.