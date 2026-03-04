TFH has been involved with the series in previous years, notably as the category sponsor for the TA2 Muscle Car Series and Legend Cars Australia.

Named as a platinum partner for 2026, TFH will be the sole broadcast sponsor for the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

This will see TFH branding appear not only trackside, but on broadcasts.

“It’s fantastic to have TFH Hire stepping up as a platinum sponsor of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series and, most significantly, coming on board as our sole broadcast partner,” Hi-Tec Oils Director George Gambino said.

“To have a partner exclusively aligned with our national broadcast is a major statement.

Advertisements

“It shows real confidence in the direction of the Series and in the platform we’re continuing to build for teams, drivers and fans.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“The Super Series is growing at a strong rate both on and off the track, and we’re seeing more quality brands recognise the value of being involved.

TFH Racing has been a staple of both the Trans Am and TA2 scenes for a number of years, with cars also running in the AASA Formula RX8 category, among others.

As in previous years, the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be broadcast and streamed live nationwide, with the full details still to be announced.

Round one of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park on March 13-15.