Crick has long been linked to the Yatala-based team and was originally thought to be in the frame for a wildcard entry in the enduros.

Instead, MSR will focus on its two existing entries, with Hill/Crick in Car #4 and Dylan O'Keeffe named in recent days as Nick Percat's co-driver in the #10 Chevrolet Camaro.

“It's fantastic to have the enduro season locked away; I think we have a solid driving line-up in both cars for Sandown and Bathurst this year,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“Cam Crick has fitted into the team really well this year and will be a good pairing in Car #4 alongside Cam Hill.

“Looking forward to having a red-hot crack at the enduro races this season.”

For Crick, who has already tested with MSR at Queensland Raceway, the gig represents his debut in the Supercars Championship and hence also the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“For me, this is a dream come true moment and it has taken a lot of hard work over the last few years to get here,” said the 26-year-old.

“Obviously to do it with a very close mate in Cam Hill is something special, but also to build on the relationship with Matt Stone Racing as well is huge.

“The team has been super welcoming and accommodating this year and it just feels like the place to be at the moment.

“I'd like to thank my core partnership group who have been a part of this journey, and to see them on the car at Sandown and Bathurst is also very exciting.

“We've got more testing coming up in the next few weeks, which will be great to get more seat time and prepare for the enduro campaign.”

The ties between Hill and Crick go back nearly a decade to their days in the Toyota 86 Series, with the former's CHE Racing Team having also run the latter in the Bathurst 6 Hour for the past two years.

Crick has been a regular in the Dunlop Super2 Series since 2022, with Eggleston Motorsport, and is a race winner in the V8 SuperUtes Series already this year.

Hill said, “I am really looking forward to having Cam join me for the enduros this year.

“We have been good mates for many years now and talk almost daily. We have come through the junior categories together, and to finally be able to team up together is going to be a lot of fun.

“Cam works harder than anyone I know on his racing. He has loads of talent and is underrated in my opinion.

“There are a few things for him to pick up being his first run in the main game but I know with the guidance of Paul Forgie our engineer and with Cam's maturity he will be dialed in when we get racing.”

An enduro livery for the #4 Camaro will be revealed in coming days.