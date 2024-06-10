The #4 Matt Stone Racing Camaro will sport the branding of Dabble, the Australian social-first sports betting app, and its purple hues.

Car #4 has also adopted a work called ‘Hands and Water', by Billy-Jay O'Toole from Wadawurrung country in Geelong, as its Indigenous livery.

The artwork symbolises connection to land, with elements throughout the design showcasing different parts of Wadawurrung country.

“Awesome to have Dabble onboard for the Darwin round of the Supercars championship,” said Hill.

“The car looks incredible and I think purple is my colour. It has been a while since we have seen a purple Supercar on the grid; it's always good to have something a little bit different.

“Sometimes liveries tend to follow similar trends but to have a livery as striking as Dabble's purple is really cool. Hopefully we can get the Dabble Chevrolet Camaro up the front.”

O'Toole, who works as a Cultural Heritage Representative for the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, explained: “The artwork I created symbolises the connection we all share with Wadawurrung country incorporating the handprints as a sign of our connection to the land and honouring the traditional owners of the land, I've embedded different elements throughout the design showcasing different parts of Wadawurrung country those being the sand dunes our coastal country which hold thousands of years of cultural knowledge and storyies, the meeting places are showcasing the different places my ancestors gathered across country the coloured dots are symbolising the ochre cliffs on Wadawurrung country with bunjil the creator of Wadawurrung country flying over us with the leaves welcoming you all onto Wadawurrung country and to take care while you're on Wadawurrung country.”

MSR picked up its first ever race win in the Supercars Chamnpionship in last year's Darwin Triple Crown, delivered by Jack Le Brocq.

Practice for the 2024 event starts this Friday, June 14.

PHOTOS: Matt Stone Racing #4 Indigenous livery