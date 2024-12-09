Slade, who retired from full-time Supercars driving at end of 2024, will drive the Leyton House Porsche 962C upon its return to the Adelaide Parklands event.

The Kremer Racing 962C raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours and various other sportscar events in the Leyton House livery in the latter half of the 1980s. It features an aluminium monocoque with a Porsche Type 935 KKK 3.0-lt twin-turbo six-cylinder engine producing 750hp (552kW).

In one session, Slade will also drive the Arrows A10B Formula 1 that Eddie Cheever raced in the 1988 season. The Arrows A10B was designed by legendary Formula 1 technical director Ross Brawn and is powered by a BMW turbocharged engine that was rebadged as a Megatron.

Featured Videos

For most of the Formula 1 sessions the A10B will be driven by Craig Lowndes. Lowndes will also drive the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 in one of the sessions in which Slade take over the Arrows. Slade will also drive other cars at the Festival, which will be confirmed at a later date.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.