“Just to learn as much as I can,” he said.

Murray, 23, has been thrust into the #9 Camaro in place of Jack Le Brocq, who has returned home for the birth of his first child.

The supersub was already in Adelaide with Erebus ahead of his full-time drive with the squad next season, in place of Brodie Kostecki.

He was phoned by Erebus boss Barry Ryan late on Thursday night and told to get ready.

“This was unexpected,” Murray continued.

“I’ll learn as much as I can for next year, so we come out strong at Sydney (for the 2025 season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park).

“It’s going to be gruelling, 37 degrees tomorrow, 250km. All the guys are match fit and have done 11 rounds prior to this but that’s what we train for.”

Murray does at least have plenty of Gen3 laps under his belt.

He contested three events this year in the Triple Eight Supercheap Auto wildcard and drove Erebus’ two entries at a ride day late last month.

Murray will have a single 30-minute practice session ahead of qualifying this afternoon.

“I did three rides in this car at the ride day, so just get comfortable with it with the ergonomics,” he said of his practice plan.

“They run a different brake package with the master cylinders [compared to the Triple Eight Camaros]. It’s all little one-percenters I’ve got to get used to.

“I’ll just use today’s and tomorrow’s practice and execute Sunday.”

Murray also wished Le Brocq and partner Mackenzie well for the impending birth.

“It’s very exciting for them but I’ll look after car #9 this weekend and have some fun,” he said.