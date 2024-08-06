In a video posted to their YouTube channel, Andretti Global reiterated its Formula 1 plans and pointed towards a future in the stock car series.

There are existing links between Andretti and NASCAR. Gainbridge is a common sponsor of Spire Motorsports and Andretti in Indycar.

The organisation is one of the most prolific globally with properties in IndyCar, Indy NXT, Formula E, IMSA, Supercars, and Extreme E.

“We're the only ones that compete in the amount of series that we do and then the ambition that Mike [Michael Andrett] still has… you know, we still have to close the loop obviously of Formula 1 – that's well documented – and hopefully NASCAR,” said Thormann.

“Then we're going to have a race virtually every weekend. It'll keep our name out there. It'll keep us busy. I think that's the biggest differentiator is that we're doing these at the same time.”

Thormann indicated the team would use its IndyCar program as something of a stepping step if and when it sets up its own Formula 1 team.

Andretti has stumbled in its bid to get on the grid, although the team could conceivably acquire one of the existing 10 teams.

The United States-based race team is in the midst of building its new premises that it hopes will one day facilitate a GM-supported Formula 1 team.

“If you're really into motorsports, if you're a young kid and you want to go to a team, wht better place [than Andretti],” Thormann continued.

“You come in, I'll try IndyCar for a bit, I'll ask for a transfer to go international with F1. It's really an amazing opportunity.

“It's fuelled by passion. What a perfect place to come.”