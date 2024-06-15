Truex won the Cup title in 2017 with Furniture Row Racing (FRR) and a crew which included former Supercars engineer Peter Craik.

In 2020, Bathurst 1000-winning engineer James Small became a NASCAR Cup race-winning crew chief on his #19 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota.

The 43-year-old won the regular season in 2023 and is well in contention for another title given he is currently fifth in the standings.

In any case, though, he will not be driving full-time next year, but left the door open for a part-time programme with JGR.

“I guess the news has been on the Internet all week, so you guys already know and I don't know what I'm here,” said Truex at the press conference to confirm his decision.

“I'm just here to let you all know I will not be back full-time next year.

“I'm excited about the rest of the year, obviously. It means the world to me to see Johnny Morris [owner of sponsor Bass Pro Shops] here. He's been a huge supporter of mine. I wouldn't have been able to do any of the things I've accomplished without him.

“It's been incredible. It's been a hell of a ride. I'm excited about the future. I'm not really sure what that looks like yet, but I feel good about my decision.”

Truex, then-crew chief Cole Pearn, and Small all moved across from FRR to JGR when the former closed at the end of 2018.

Gibbs himself said today, “I did everything I could to keep it going.

“It's been absolutely great working with him. I think everybody knows Martin's reputation; a real gentleman, a great competitor, and it's something that obviously is going to be a big deal for us. A big loss.”

No replacement has been named but Chase Briscoe, who is out of a drive with the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing, has been linked to the #19 seat.