The action was about to resume at Phoenix Raceway when the Safety Car made a last-second call to come to the pit lane.

However, the driver pulled in too late and slid into the sand-filled barrels protecting the concrete wall at the entrance of pit lane.

Two barrels blew onto the track and sent sand everywhere, extending the caution period.

The red flag was brought out for the clean-up.

“Just turned too late, there was no way he was going to make it,” said Jeff Burton on commentary.

After a delay, the race resumed.