With 56 laps to go in the Quaker State 400, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher got loose and clipped playoff driver Ryan Blaney.

The Team Penske driver got stipped into a half-spin before veering down the track and into the side of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr.

Behind them, van Gisbergen locked up trying to avoid the slowing cars ahead and gave the outside wall a slap.

The #16 driver reported a broken toe link, which was replaced under the yellow flag. In doing so, van Gisbergen dropped four laps down.

The Kiwi had been running 25th prior to the incident. He finished two laps down in 32nd.

Blaney was the only driver to come away relatively unscathed. His #12 Ford Mustang carried some war wounds but was otherwise uninhibited.

The same couldn’t be said for the #19 Toyota Camry. Truex Jr. was forced to pit for repaires and eventually dropped several laps down.

Buescher in the #17 Ford Mustang was taken out of contention entirely and failed to finish.