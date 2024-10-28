A bold strategy by 23XI Racing put Reddick at the front of the field but meant he was short on fuel and was forced to pit from the lead with 16 laps to go.

That put Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney at the head of the field with a hard-charging Kyle Larson hot on his heels.

Larson looked like he might pull off a miracle recovery of his own after suffering a puncture earlier in the race, forcing the Hendrick Motorsports star to pit and fall to race-low 35th.

With 13 laps remaining, Blaney and Larson came up on the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro of Austin Dillon.

Blaney went low and Larson tried to split them both but got loose and spun to the bottom of the track. That brought out the caution.

It was a massive free kick for Reddick, who just got by Blaney to put himself on the back of the lead lap just two laps before the yellow flag flew.

The front runners all pitted for new tyres, except for Reddick who stayed out and took the lead with seven laps to go.

Blaney restarted on the inside while Hamlin restarted third and Chase Elliott ran fourth.

Blaney was slow away initially, letting Reddick get the jump into the first turn. However, Hamlin swept around his outside to take the lead.

On the low line, Blaney quickly recovered and out of Turn 2 he slotted in between race leader Hamlin and Reddick.

Elliott briefly got to third, putting Reddick down to fourth with six laps to go.

Hamlin looked like he had the race lead under control but with less than two laps to go, Blaney got a run out of Turn 3 and got to the left rear quarter panel of Hamlin.

Blaney shot to the lead coming to the white flag.

Having run the high line, Reddick dived low and slid his way up into second out of Turn 2.

TYLER REDDICK PASSES RYAN BLANEY IN THE FINAL CORNER! HE WINS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI AND IS GOING TO THE NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/GtgwGyY6jb — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 27, 2024

Into Turn 3, Blaney opted to run a slightly shallower line and opened the door for Reddick to run the wall, driving all the way around the outside of the #12 to win.

“We were backed into a corner man,” said Reddick.

“We had no other choice. I knew we were on a tyre deficit and here at Homestead, that’s a death sentence – but I don’t care.

“We did what it took to win this race. We’re fighting for a championship.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said of the race-winning pass.

“I just knew I needed to get with him on his right side door. I didn’t care what he did. He raced me clean. I appreciate it. Just really, really excited we’re going to get a shot at this championship.”

With victory, Reddick joins Joey Logano in the Championship 4.

Just two spots remain with Martinsville Speedway to come in a weeks’ time.

As it stands, Christopher Bell is 29 points above the cutoff line. William Byron is +7 while Hamlin (-18), Blaney (-38) and Elliott (-43) find themselves at risk of missing the cut.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway