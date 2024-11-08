Richard Childress Racing and 23XI Racing both withdrew their appeals ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series final at Phoenix Raceway.

Trackhouse Racing pressed on with its appeal, which was thrown out.

Ross Chastain (#1 Trackhouse Racing), Austin Dillon (#3 Richard Childress Racing), and Bubba Wallace (#23 23XI Racing) were all docked 50 points in the drivers’ standings.

NASCAR deemed the aforementioned teams had breached rule the member conduct of the rule book, which includes race manipulation and actions detrimental to stock-car racing.

“We feel in the best interest of racing and to protect the integrity of the sport, it was appropriate to uphold and affirm NASCAR’s decision with regard to the NASCAR rule 4.4, attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race,” the panel said in a statement.

NASCAR delivered more than $900,000 in penalties after an investigation into final moments of the Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Crew chiefs Phil Surgen (#1), Justin Alexander (#3) and Bootie Barker (#23) with their respective spotters Brandon McReynolds, Brandon Benesch and Freddie Kraft have all been suspended for the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR has also suspended team executives Tony Lunders (#1), Keith Rodden (#3), and Dave Rogers (#23) from the season finale.