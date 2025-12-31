A public memorial service has been scheduled to honor former NASCAR champion Greg Biffle, his family, and the other victims of the December plane crash near Statesville, North Carolina.

The service will be open to fans and members of the racing community who wish to pay their respects following a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the sport.

The event, titled “A Gathering in Remembrance,” is set to take place on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

Organizers selected the venue to allow space for the thousands of fans, friends, and industry members expected to attend.

A livestream option will also be made available for those unable to be there in person.

Biffle was among seven people killed when a private jet crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport on December 18.

Also lost in the accident were his wife Cristina, their children Emma and Ryder, longtime family friend Craig Wadsworth, pilot Dennis Dutton, and Dutton’s son, Jack.

The loss of Biffle has been deeply felt throughout NASCAR. A champion in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Biffle built a reputation as a fierce competitor on the track and a respected, approachable figure off it.

His career spanned more than two decades at the national level, and his impact extended well beyond race wins and championships.

In the weeks following the crash, tributes have poured in from current drivers, former competitors, team owners, and fans across the country.

Many have shared memories of Biffle’s passion for racing, his generosity, and the close bond he shared with his family.

While the investigation into the crash remains ongoing, the upcoming memorial service will provide a moment for the NASCAR community to come together in remembrance, reflection, and support.

For many fans, it will serve as a chance to honor not only a champion racer, but a family and group of lives taken far too soon.