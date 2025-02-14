Designed upon the NASCAR EV chassis and built to the category’s strict requirements, the car provides a glimpse of what NASCAR could look like in years to come.

As opposed to the rear-wheel drive Cup Series cars, the EV prototypes are all-wheel drive – powered by three electric motors and a 78kW battery.

The prototype features common parts, including the same suspension, brakes, steering, and wheels in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The car takes styling cues from the road-going Blazer, the brand’s flagship electric SUV.

“This is a lot closer to the production Blazer EV SS,” said GM’s senior design manager Marc Mainville.

“We’re showcasing the essence, the vision of a high-performance version of the Blazer EV.”

Design lead Adam Riccobelli added: “We sent the vision surface to NASCAR, they studied it. Other OEMs sent their surfaces, and we met in the middle.

“It was a collaborative effort – that’s one thing I learned working with the NASCAR team. They take everyone’s voice and solidify it into a consolidated medium where everyone is happy.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier tested the Blazer EV.R at Carolina Motorsports Park.

“I’m used to knowing my speed through gearing and listening to engine revs, so I had to totally change how I judge corner entry speed.” he explained.

Chevrolet becomes the latest manufacturer to build a car to NASCAR’s electrical vehicle specifications.

Ford recently revealed its Mustang Mach-E demonstrator as part of its wider season launch.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV.R prototype and NASCAR’s prototype will be on display at the Daytona 500.