The JR Motorsports driver, who is contracted to Trackhouse Racing, slipped while climbing out of his #88 Chevrolet Camaro in Victory Lane.

The 19-year-old said in the days after the bone-breaking accident that he would look to have surgery to speed up the healing process – a move inspired by teammate Shane van Gisbergen.

“Wanted to give everyone a quick update,” Zilisch wrote on social media.

“Had surgery on my collarbone this morning to get a plate and screws to help with the healing process.

“Been a tough few days for me mentally, but all the love you guys have shown has certainly helped.”

It’s the second major injury for Zilisch, who earlier this year sat out the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway after a back injury in a Talladega Superspeedway crash.

It’s not known whether Zilisch will miss any upcoming NASCAR races.

Zilisch has six race wins this year and leads the regular season standings. Three races remain in the regular season before the Playoffs begin with the Round of 12.

The teenager has at least been able to see the humour in his situation, joking on social media: “Now that I know I’ll be alright, it’s gonna be tough to make a comeback from this generational aura debt. Dang, at least I won.”

Speaking on podcast Door Bumper Clear, Zilisch said he feared he would end up with a worse injury after his foot and leg got stuck momentarily in the car.

“The last thing I remember, I was split on the door so I had one leg in and one leg out of the car,” he said.

“The last I remember, and I don’t know why, but I thought I was going to break my femur. My leg was stuck. I thought I was done.”

The Xfinity Series has one weekend off before returning to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23 (AEST).