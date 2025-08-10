The JR Motorsports driver got out of his car and stood on the door and appeared to slip. Zilisch tried to recover but got tangled and fell headfirst onto the ground.

The broadcast coverage cut away from the scene and went to a break before returning to confirm the 19-year-old has been stretchered away.

“A scary scene in victory lane,” said commentator Adam Alexander.

“Connor Zilisch won and as he climbed from the car to celebrate, he fell.”

NASCAR pit road reporter Dylan Welch confirmed Zilisch was awake and speaking.

“Connor is speaking, was speaking with medical personnel,” said Welch.

“They were swiftly on the scene here. Both folks, right here in victory lane, and then the trackside medical group that drove the medical golf cart in.

“They are loading him on a backboard right now and are going to put him on a cart and I believe are taking him to the infield medical centre just for more evaluation.

“But I did get confirmation, he was speaking with the medical folks and that’s the only thing we can say at this time.”

Trackside reporters confirmed Zilisch was sat upright in an ambulance.

In an update, NASCAR said: “Connor Zilisch has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following today’s Xfinity Series race. He is awake and alert.”