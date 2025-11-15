Speculation has run rife for months that Chevrolet could introduce a new model to the NASCAR Cup Series.

That’s been juxtaposed with the rather large issue of there not being any new models released by Chevrolet in recent years.

This week, Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick teased an announcement, and images leaked online fuelled speculation that a significant change was coming.

Now Chevrolet has confirmed what some suspected was the more likely outcome – an updated version of the Camaro body.

The updated Chevrolet Camaro will use the road-going ZL1 Carbon Performance Package as its base.

“The latest edition Camaro ZL1 racecar will feature upgraded styling that is aligned with Chevrolet’s recently released Camaro ZL1 Carbon Performance Package accessories kit for owners to optimise the performance capabilities of the sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 production car. Chevrolet collaborated with NASCAR and its teams on this update,” said General Motors.

“The most prominent racecar changes are a larger hood power dome, a revised front grille, and more pronounced rocker panels along the sides of the car. These mirror the new Carbon Performance Package’s carbon-fibre hood insert and rockers, plus ZL1 1LE-spec front grille and splitter.”

There are six Chevrolet teams in the NASCAR Cup Series – Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Spire Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and Hyak Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman tested the new-look Camaro at Bristol during the Goodyear tyre test.

Chevrolet introduced the Camaro to the Cup Series in 2018, replacing the Holden Commodore-based Chevrolet SS.

Chevrolet stopped making the Camaro in 2024, although the brand has suggested the moniker could return in years to come.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com