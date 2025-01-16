The NASCAR star will field a Chevrolet Camaro under the JR Motorsports banner with Justin Allgaier.

Allgaier won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports and will drive for the team full-time in the second-tier series once more in 2025.

Earnhardt Jr.’s program is in collaboration with 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Chris Stapleton.

Allgaier will carry the #40, a number inspired by the team’s sponsor Buffalo Trace Distillery and its Blend No. 40 for its Traveller whisky.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment for JR Motorsports,” said Earnhardt Jr.

“With Justin winning the Xfinity Series championship and Chris Stapleton’s undeniable star power, the planets aligned for this perfect opportunity to enter this year’s Daytona 500.”

Stapleton added: “I’m honoured to be a part of this historic moment with Dale and Kelley [Earnhardt], and excited to see Justin race the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in Daytona.”

Allgaier is among the most popular Xfinity Series drivers having been voted the fan favourite on five occasions.

“This is an incredible honour to be driving JR Motorsports’ inaugural entry into the Cup Series, and to do it with not only Dale and Kelley, but Chris Stapleton and Traveller Whiskey makes this even more special,” said Allgaier.

“Entering into the Daytona 500 has been a goal of this company for a long time and I know that we are going to have everything we need to go out and contend for the win. This is going to be special for sure.”

The Daytona 500 takes place on February 17 (AEDT). Qualifying gets underway on February 13 before the Duels on February 14.

The highest-finishing non-chartered team in each Duel race will secure a spot in the Daytona 500.