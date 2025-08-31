Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took pole position in the #11 Toyota Camry ahead of teammate Chase Briscoe, who wound up just 0.021s in arrears.

Josh Berry was the best of the Ford contingent, qualifying third in the #21 Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing.

Tyler Reddick for 23XI Racing in the #45 Camry was fourth and Kyle Larson fifth in the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Van Gisbergen’s time put him half a second off Hamlin. His Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez were sixth and 17th respectively.

Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing), Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing), and Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing) completed the top 10.

Hamlin became the first Toyota driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to reach 40 pole positions.

His Darlington effort marked his 45th career pole and second at the oval dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” for its challenging nature.

“It turned. We struggled with balance really all through race practice, but we made some good adjustments to run one lap,” said Hamlin.

“Felt like it was really good. It did everything I needed it to do and it’s awesome to come here and get pole.

“We’re going to have to work on it,” Hamlin said of his race set-up.

“We definitely have some work to do, no doubt about it. Starting up front is certainly a big advantage.

“We’ll go back, reset tonight, do a bunch of work, and we’ll be stronger tomorrow.”

Monday’s race, a 367-lap affair, gets underway at 8am AEST with coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Qualifying, Darlington Raceway