The Trackhouse Racing driver led a line and almost led the race in the early going before being shuffled backwards.

After a solid finish to Stage 1, the Kiwi found himself mired in an accordion of cars checking up.

That was triggered by front-row runner Joey Logano, whose #22 Ford Mustang coughed with a blocked intake manifold.

Van Gisbergen was one of several cars to make nose-to-tail contact, rear-ending the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry of Ty Gibbs.

The hit looked innocuous enough that he could continue, but the contact caved in the nose of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Big nose damage,” van Gisbergen said over the radio.

“The steering feels fine. The steering is okay.”

Among the victims of the crash were van Gisbergen’s teammates Ross Chastain, Helio Castroneves, and Tricon Garage wildcard Martin Truex Jr.

Several more were caught in the melee, including Riley Herbst whose Toyota Camry underwent repairs.

Van Gisbergen returned to the pits for repairs where his team discovered the snorkel that transfers air from the lower splitter to the engine bay had been smashed.

He initially lost two laps but haemorrhaged more time as the race wore on with a wounded car.

By the end of Stage 2, he had slumped to 35th and was six laps down.

On the Stage 2 crash, Truex Jr. said he was gutted not to finish in what is likely his only NASCAR Cup Series start this year.

“It’s always disappointing when you don’t finish, no matter what the situation is – especially in a race like these where it’s probably our only shot this year,” he said.

“It was fun while it lasted, but unfortunately it was wrong place at the wrong time there.”