Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing came out on top at the end of a dramatic contest, which was marred by several cautions.

From pole position, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe led the field to green but it was Ryan Preece who led the first lap.

It took just three laps for the yellow flag to fly when Zane Smith in the #38 suffered a right front puncture and slid up into the wall.

The race restarted on Lap 8 but it wasn’t long until the chaos kicked off. On Lap 16, Chandler Smith drove across the nose of Justin Haley.

Smith got tipped into a spin before he shot up into the wall, hitting the SAFER barrier at 90 degrees.

Haley looked like he might escape unscathed before his car shot up into the wall in similar fashion after he copped a hit from Joe Gibbs after he was hit by Helio Castroneves.

The Smith and Haley cars suffered significant damage.

Helio Castroneves, Ty Gibbs, JJ Yelley, and Wallace all suffered damage in the melee.

There were bizarre scenes moments after the first incident when Castroneves tried to drive onto the apron but tipped himself into a spin.

His car shot up the track and into the wall before sliding back down the track, across the apron, and into the grass.

“Basically, I was really taking it easy on the high side and trying to understand,” said Castroneves, who will start the Daytona 500 from 41st.

“I lost my leader guy, which was Ross Chastain right on the beginning of the race.

“I was taking it easy trying to understand how to approach the throttle, not trying to be too aggressive and not to brake too hard. It was a lot of fun. I was having a great time.

“I escaped from the first accident. When you’re running on the top, everything goes high, right? So unfortunately, I don’t know who it was, just hit me, so I hit really hard and broke the toe link.

“I should have brought it down on the warm-up lane. I was a little bit fast and the second hit was a little bit tough.

“I was having a good time. But the good news is hopefully the guys will be able to fix the car, but I learned so much – how to save fuel, small details.

“Folks from the other side of the TV don’t understand. It’s so interesting. I love it. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to take the option for the provisional.

“It’s not what we wanted but we will. We have more to learn.”

Speaking after a lengthy spell in the medical centre, Smith took the blame for triggering the incident.

“I’m good. Big thanks to everybody here at Daytona – the safety group and everybody taking the right precautions, doing some x-rays, making sure everything is good,” said Smith.

“It was a hard lick. It was the hardest lick I’ve had of my life, for sure.

“I hate it for those guys because I couldn’t see out of my left side mirror. My digital mirror wasn’t working, so I honestly didn’t know 100 per cent where the #7 was.

“Last I heard was the #7 was getting ready to start coming back inside so I went down to try and block it. But obviously, just a bad judgement call and it’s clearly on me.”

Racing resumed on Lap 20 but the third caution flew on Lap 25 for debris.

Just shy of halfway, and with nothing to lose, pole winner Briscoe took his car behind the pit wall.

Racing resumed on Lap 29 but another caution for debris flew on Lap 43, setting up a dash to the chequered flag.

At the head of the field, Wallace led with a push from Tyler Reddick. On the inside was William Byron, supported by Chastain.

Soon enough, Byron fell back and Ty Dillon made his way to the head of the low line.

The final few laps were a frenetic affair. Wallace led the field to the white flag with Dillon in tow.

Behind Wallace, three lines formed. The outside line began to gain momentum but was stifled when Dillon shot to the top, who came across the nose of Allmendinger.

Dillon whacked the wall but continued unabated and finished third behind Byron while Wallace clung on to the win.

Yelley and Chandler Smith failed to qualify for Monday’s Daytona 500. Justin Allgaier was the highest finishing wildcard in ninth.

Shane van Gisbergen will be in action in Duel 2.