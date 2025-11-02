The #11 Toyota Camry driver clocked a 26.914s to beat fellow Championship driver William Byron in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to top spot.

Playoffs driver Kyle Larson was third in the #5 Hendrick Camaro while Chase Briscoe was an uncharacteristically low 12th in the #19 Joe Gibbs Camry.

“We’re trying,” said Hamlin.

“We’re doing everything we can. Really proud of this whole Progressive Toyota team. We’ve worked hard at it, we’ve really been working hard. Hopefully, we get the payoff tomorrow.

“We’re obviously going to be in a great starting spot at this point, then we’ve got to just make sure we do all the right things – execute the entire day and largely that’s going to rest on my shoulders. I’ll do the best I can.”

Byron said his qualifying lap wasn’t perfect.

“It’s always chaotic here. You’re coming to green here with a lot of speed,” said Byron.

“I cut the dogleg and felt like it was just a little rougher than I thought it would be through there.

“On my lap, I thought I hit turn one, just couldn’t quite commit to the throttle off both corners.

“Just felt like I was right on the edge of grip and didn’t want to have a slip and lose pace.

“Happy with it. I feel like we’re right there in the mix, right where we need to be, good pit stall, so really happy with today.”

New Zealand’s Shane van Gisbergen improved on his practice performance of 36th to qualify 31st in the #88 Trackhouse Racing Camaro.

Van Gisbergen’s teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez qualified 13th and 14th respectively in the #1 and #99 cars.

Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship race gets underway at 6am AEDT with coverage live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway

Pos Num Driver Team Car Lap Diff Gap 1 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 26.914 2 24 William Byron (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 26.956 0.042 0.042 3 5 Kyle Larson (P) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 26.979 0.065 0.023 4 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 27.017 0.103 0.038 5 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 27.029 0.115 0.012 6 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 27.039 0.125 0.010 7 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 27.093 0.179 0.054 8 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 27.094 0.180 0.001 9 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 27.111 0.197 0.017 10 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 27.119 0.205 0.008 11 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 27.129 0.215 0.010 12 19 Chase Briscoe (P) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 27.133 0.219 0.004 13 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 27.137 0.223 0.004 14 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 27.143 0.229 0.006 15 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 27.154 0.240 0.011 16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro 27.172 0.258 0.018 17 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 27.176 0.262 0.004 18 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 27.184 0.270 0.008 19 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 27.189 0.275 0.005 20 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 27.196 0.282 0.007 21 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 27.197 0.283 0.001 22 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 27.218 0.304 0.021 23 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 27.219 0.305 0.001 24 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 27.22 0.306 0.001 25 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 27.238 0.324 0.018 26 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 27.243 0.329 0.005 27 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Racing Ford Mustang 27.244 0.330 0.001 28 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 27.251 0.337 0.007 29 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 27.3 0.386 0.049 30 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 27.306 0.392 0.006 31 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 27.316 0.402 0.010 32 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 27.359 0.445 0.043 33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang 27.445 0.531 0.086 34 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 27.522 0.608 0.077 35 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet Camaro 27.72 0.806 0.198 36 66 Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford Mustang 27.765 0.851 0.045 37 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 27.959 1.045 0.194 38 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro

