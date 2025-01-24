The brand will back Shane van Gisbergen in the #88 as well as his teammate Connor Zilisch, who will race the #87 at Circuit of the Americas in a one-off start.

Red Bull will support the Kiwi in select NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 17) at Sonoma Raceway (July 14) Iowa Speedway (August 4) Daytona International Speedway (August 24) and Kansas Speedway (September 29).

Red Bull joins WeatherTech as a primary partner for van Gisbergen’s first Cup Series campaign in 2025.

“I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home,” said Van Gisbergen.

“I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing.”

The return of Red Bull to NASCAR ends a 14-year drought.

Red Bull ran its own team under the Team Red Bull banner from 2007 to 2011. The team was founded by the late Dietrich Mateschitz and Chaleo Yoovidhya and run by Jay Frye, who went on to become the IndyCar president.

The team had limited success with Toyota and by the end of 2011 called it quits. Since then, its presence in NASCAR has been limited to sponsorship of drivers.

“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks.

“Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honour for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company.

“Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences.

“This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world.

“I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world.

“We are more than honoured to welcome Red Bull to the Trackhouse Racing family.”

Van Gisbergen’s first NASCAR race of the 2025 season will be the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 3 (AEDT).